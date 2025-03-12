PFG Advisors Raises Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $12,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

