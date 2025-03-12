Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 11,083,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 39,512,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $146.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 121.99%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,745,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,284,000 after acquiring an additional 37,636 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

