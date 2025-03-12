PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of SDHY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.41. 44,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,176. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $16.97.
