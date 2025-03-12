PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of SDHY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.41. 44,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,176. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $16.97.

Insider Activity

In other PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,000. This trade represents a 94.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

