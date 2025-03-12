PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 276,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 520% from the previous session’s volume of 44,593 shares.The stock last traded at $95.76 and had previously closed at $95.78.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day moving average of $95.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $206,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.3% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000.

About PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

