PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,103 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

