PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $10.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after buying an additional 1,703,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,032,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,513,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,121 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,099,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

