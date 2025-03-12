PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,519,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,199,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,662,000 after buying an additional 471,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,436,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,895.6% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 379,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,710,000 after buying an additional 369,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 81,664.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,046,000 after buying an additional 252,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.02. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $108.73.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.