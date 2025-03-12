PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,875 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 144.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 191.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COO opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.25. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.43 and a twelve month high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

