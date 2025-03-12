PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 35 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $3,277,825,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $348,545,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 6,454.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $37,942,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of NVR by 299.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,357.48 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7,015.00 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,728.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8,656.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,356.67.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

