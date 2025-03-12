Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOPGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 1,467.6% from the February 13th total of 74,000 shares. Approximately 19.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Pop Culture Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CPOP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,714. Pop Culture Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

