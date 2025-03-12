Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, an increase of 2,887.2% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.5 days.
Predictive Discovery Trading Down 10.0 %
Shares of PDIYF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. Predictive Discovery has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.24.
Predictive Discovery Company Profile
