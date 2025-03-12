Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, an increase of 2,887.2% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.5 days.

Predictive Discovery Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of PDIYF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. Predictive Discovery has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

Predictive Discovery Company Profile

Predictive Discovery Limited explores for, identifies, and develops gold reserves in West Africa. Its flagship property is the Bankan Gold project, which covers an area of 356 square kilometers located in the north-east Guinea, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

