Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Increased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,944 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 1.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 893,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,371,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $117.39 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $135.27. The company has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average of $117.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.