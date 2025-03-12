Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Follow Now – March 11th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Energy Transfer, Shell, and BP are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to publicly traded companies involved in the production, distribution, or technology development of hydrogen as a clean energy source. These companies may be focused on areas such as hydrogen production, fuel cell technology, and related infrastructure, all of which are gaining attention as part of the global transition to renewable energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $109.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,624,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,963,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Linde stock traded down $9.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $453.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,093. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.24. Linde has a one year low of $410.69 and a one year high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $214.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

ET traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.68. 11,611,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,131,354. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.44. 2,933,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,298. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. Shell has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of BP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.82. 4,679,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,865,153. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. BP has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 397.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

