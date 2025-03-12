ProPhase Labs (PRPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.
ProPhase Labs Trading Down 3.0 %
ProPhase Labs stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
