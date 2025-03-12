ProPhase Labs (PRPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

ProPhase Labs Trading Down 3.0 %

ProPhase Labs stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About ProPhase Labs

(Get Free Report)

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.