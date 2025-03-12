ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.62 and traded as high as $19.40. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 870,338 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

