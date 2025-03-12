Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,723 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

IJH stock opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

