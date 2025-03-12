Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,990.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,952.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,969.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,374.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.