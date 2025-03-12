Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after acquiring an additional 352,358 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after acquiring an additional 199,487 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,498,000 after purchasing an additional 243,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $200.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

