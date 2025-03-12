Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,090.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 317,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,570 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth $349,000.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BITO opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

