Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 16.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 159,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,391.52. The trade was a 2.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $31,389,366.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,353,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,675,659.05. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,990 shares of company stock worth $50,242,702 in the last quarter.

Astera Labs Stock Up 7.1 %

ALAB stock opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.10. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.18.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALAB shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.