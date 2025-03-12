PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in PulteGroup stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $105.89 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.54 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.70.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.98%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 7.3% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $1,617,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,727. This trade represents a 16.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,879.65. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

