Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.60, Zacks reports. Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 47.55%.

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Stock Down 1.7 %

PRSU stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.14 million, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.01. Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

