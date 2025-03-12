Q1 Earnings Estimate for Fate Therapeutics Issued By Wedbush

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $0.96 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $110.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.26.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,325.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 397,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $668,579.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,884,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,645,585.36. This represents a 3.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

