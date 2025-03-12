Q1 Earnings Estimate for Paycom Software Issued By KeyCorp

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Paycom Software in a report issued on Sunday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino anticipates that the software maker will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAYC. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $206.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.89. Paycom Software has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $242.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,606.35. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,068,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.