Q1 Earnings Estimate for Paycom Software Issued By KeyCorp

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Paycom Software in a report issued on Sunday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino anticipates that the software maker will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAYC. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.80.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $206.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.89. Paycom Software has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $242.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,606.35. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,068,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

