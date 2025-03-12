Q1 Earnings Estimate for Savaria Issued By Raymond James

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Savaria in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

SIS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cormark upgraded Savaria from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.57.

Shares of SIS opened at C$16.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$15.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.92.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

