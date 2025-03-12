Q1 Earnings Forecast for CrowdStrike Issued By William Blair

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $329.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.58, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.21.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

