Q1 Earnings Forecast for Kits Eyecare Issued By Roth Capital

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Kits Eyecare in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01.

