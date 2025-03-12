Q1 EPS Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics Boosted by Wedbush

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.79). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.49) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.63) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.32) EPS.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.13.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 914.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

