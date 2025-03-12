Q1 EPS Estimates for Rigetti Computing Lifted by B. Riley

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rigetti Computing in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigetti Computing’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigetti Computing’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RGTI. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 1.8 %

Rigetti Computing stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

In other Rigetti Computing news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.