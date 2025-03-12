Q1 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Reduced by Zacks Research

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report released on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Barclays upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

SHAK opened at $86.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 377.85 and a beta of 1.89. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $139.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

