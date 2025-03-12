Q2 Earnings Forecast for TSE:VET Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a report released on Thursday, March 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Atb Cap Markets has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

VET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.72.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$11.17 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.18 and a 1 year high of C$17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.41.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.92 per share, with a total value of C$64,600.00. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

