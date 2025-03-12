Q2 EPS Estimates for Forge Global Lowered by William Blair

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Forge Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Forge Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Forge Global’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Forge Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FRGE stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. Forge Global has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $109.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.21.

Forge Global declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Forge Global news, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 159,108 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $159,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 604,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,728. The trade was a 20.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,030,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,170.40. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,508 shares of company stock worth $226,508. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Forge Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Forge Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,583,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Forge Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Forge Global by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 135,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Forge Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

