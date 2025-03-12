Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Q32 Bio Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QTTB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Q32 Bio has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on QTTB. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Q32 Bio from $80.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Q32 Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

