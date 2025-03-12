QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 32000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

QMC Quantum Minerals Stock Up 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

QMC Quantum Minerals Company Profile

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine property that consists of 22 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

