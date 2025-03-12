Rakuten Securities Inc. Acquires 132 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 62,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $371.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

