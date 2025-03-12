Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $306,000 Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,849,000 after buying an additional 200,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,272,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,368,000 after buying an additional 68,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Affirm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Affirm by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 770,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,908,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Affirm by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after buying an additional 528,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Affirm

Insider Activity

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $967,090.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,792.96. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Linford sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $27,596,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,125.80. This trade represents a 82.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,387 shares of company stock worth $32,691,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.