Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $528,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,199,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 613,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 990,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,942,000 after purchasing an additional 50,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $2,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OXY

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.