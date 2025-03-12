Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Down 11.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) dropped 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 221,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 554,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

METC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $487.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 84.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

