Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $76.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Rambus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rambus

Rambus Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. Rambus has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,559,282.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,064.82. This trade represents a 35.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meera Rao sold 5,408 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $314,853.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,619.80. The trade was a 15.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,360 shares of company stock worth $4,182,809 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 554.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 927.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.