Rand Capital Co. (RAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

RAND stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 15.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $31.89.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 154.01% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Rand Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

