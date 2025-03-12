Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 483,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,618,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 29.65% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,281,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter worth $538,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average is $90.57. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52-week low of $89.27 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

