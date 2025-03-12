Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $46.79 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Generac as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $4,568,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Generac by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Barclays started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNRC opened at $131.39 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.35 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

