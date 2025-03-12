Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $44.74 Million Investment in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 484,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $44,737,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.96% of Cohen & Steers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.55. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $110.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $93.45.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

