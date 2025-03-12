Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 476,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,728,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of HealthEquity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,579.92. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.80.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

