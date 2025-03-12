Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Beigene (ONC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ: ONC) recently:

3/3/2025 – Beigene was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $207.00.

2/28/2025 – Beigene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

2/28/2025 – Beigene was given a new $348.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.

2/28/2025 – Beigene had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $259.00 to $313.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Beigene Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ONC traded up $4.13 on Wednesday, hitting $249.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,123. Beigene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.97 and a 1-year high of $287.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Beigene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beigene

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 732,827 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $190,535,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 730,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,966,920. This trade represents a 50.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 30,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $7,379,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,010,607 shares of company stock worth $259,543,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

