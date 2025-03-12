RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Update

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 486.2% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of RDHL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. 630,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,286. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.40% of RedHill Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.