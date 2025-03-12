ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Shares Down 18.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report) fell 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.27. 251,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 379% from the average session volume of 52,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

ReGen III Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -70.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$35.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.52.

ReGen III Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ReGen III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReGen III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.