Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Robinhood Markets stock on February 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 2/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) on 2/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 2/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.0 %

HOOD stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $32,740,686.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,133.40. This represents a 99.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $11,253,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 806,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,268,882.05. This trade represents a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,985,127 shares of company stock worth $142,455,378. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

