Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 561999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.32.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,137,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after buying an additional 75,940 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,797,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,060,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,338,000 after purchasing an additional 159,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,982,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

