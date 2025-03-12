Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 561999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.
Resideo Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.32.
Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies
About Resideo Technologies
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Resideo Technologies
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.