Retail Stocks To Watch Now – March 9th

Tesla, Amazon.com, and Apple are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that primarily sell goods and services directly to consumers, whether through physical stores, online platforms, or a combination of both. These stocks are often influenced by consumer spending habits and economic conditions, making them a key indicator of overall consumer confidence and retail sector health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,166,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,497,328. The company has a market cap of $844.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.25. The stock had a trading volume of 59,748,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,371,582. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.07. The company had a trading volume of 46,241,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,238,962. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Further Reading